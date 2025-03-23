The WWE Universe was seemingly excited to see more of their favorite Alexa Bliss after she resurfaced on TV at the Royal Rumble after a two-year gap. Ruining all the bright expectations ahead of the Wrestlemania 41 season, she has barely been utilized on WWE television and was also reportedly withdrawn from the show.

After news broke that Alexa Bliss was removed from the Biggest Event of the Year, she took to social media and offered a light-hearted response. Posting a GIF from the legendary TV show Friends, she quoted the famous line: “I’m fine, okay? I’m great!” that appeared to be a reassurance for her global fans amid the ongoing negative speculations about her WWE status.

Spoiler On Alexa Bliss’ Next WWE TV Outing Amid Hiatus On Road To Wrestlemania 41

Speaking on The Hump, Sean Ross Sapp of The Fightful addressed Alexa Bliss’ absence following the Elimination Chamber 2025 premium live event and her lack of engagement in any storyline perspective, revealing that she was originally scheduled for a tag team program which isn’t intact anymore for the WrestleMania 41 week plans,

“They did have creative for her, but she’s been pulled from Mania Week stuff. I’m going to see what I can find out, but I have been asking—I’ve absolutely been asking. I believe a tag team program was scheduled for her’” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Alexa Bliss was pulled from WWE World appearance at Wrestlemania 41

The report came as an aftermath of the former women’s champion’s removal from another Wrestlemania weekend show. Alexa Bliss was initially set to appear at WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 17 to 21, but Fanatic Events later confirmed she would no longer be attending the show, leading to the fans’ disappointment.

Originally, Alexa Bliss returned to television at the 2025 Royal Rumble premium live event. Then she defeated Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match set for the Elimination Chamber PLE. Upon getting pinned by Liv Morgan, she also missed a shot at the women’s world championship at Wrestlemania 41.

However, a follow-up report further claimed that WWE still had “major plans” for Ales Bliss at WrestleMania 41 that would possibly link her to the Wyatt Sicks faction. However, the alignment is in doubts amid non-regularity on television.