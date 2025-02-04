Following this past weekend’s Royal Rumble 2025, WWE Raw delivered the fallouts from the premium live event. It also began the builds for the next PLE in the calendar, Elimination Chamber which marks the final stop before Wrestlemania 41 in March.

A couple of Elimination Chamber qualifiers for a title match opportunity to Wrestlemania 41 were in store on Raw and two more such matches will be reserved on next week’s episode.

In a men’s chamber match qualifier, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will face Logan Paul on the February 10 episode of WWE Raw. Two of six spots are currently filled for the men’s chamber match. John Cena declared for the bout in a press conference after coming up short of winning the Royal Rumble match.

Plus, in the main event of WWE Raw, CM Punk defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the chamber match. Before that match, The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) defeated The LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) in a tag team match with help from Logan Paul. This led to a confrontation segment between Mysterio and Paul, backstage.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Liv Morgan Accidentally Qualifies For Women’s Chamber Match

Also, on the February 3 episode of WWE Raw, IYO SKY told Rhea Ripley backstage that she’ll win the Elimination Chamber 2025 match and go on to face her at WrestleMania 41. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez attacked IYO and Rhea. Later, Liv Morgan defeated IYO SKY via DQ to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match after Rhea Ripley unintentionally punched Liv.

Next week, in the second women’s chamber qualifier, Bayley will be facing the Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria on WWE Raw. Another men’s qualifying match is being promoted without a date set for the bout where Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor. In a promo, it was mentioned that this match takes place “in a couple of weeks.”

WWE Raw February 10 episode match card

Next week’s WWE Raw February 10 episode takes place at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Men’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Rey Mysterio vs. Logan Paul

– Women’s Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria

– The newest WWE Raw roster member AJ Styles appears