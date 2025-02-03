Alexa Bliss surprised the WWE Universe with her return at the 2025 Royal Rumble as she went on to participate in the women’s Rumble match. Heading into the PLE, reports emerged that her comeback was not happening amid failed contract negotiations. However, it appears that her return was carefully orchestrated by the WWE to swerve the fans.

Entering at the number 21 spot, Alexa Bliss received a thunderous reaction from the crowd present at the Lucas Oil Stadium which turned out to be the loudest pop of the Rumble. This turned out to be her first match since her Raw Women’s Championship loss to Bianca Belair at Royal Rumble 2023.

During her entrance, Michael Cole even took a shot at online rumors, as he threw shade by saying, “I thought the internet said she wasn’t coming back.” In reality, WWE went to extreme heights to keep Alexa Bliss’ comeback under wraps. Now that she’s officially back, Ringside News has informed us that she will be part of the Raw brand, moving forward.

Update from Alexa Bliss’ WWE comeback situation at The Rumble

Reports from PWInsider and Dave Meltzer earlier suggested that Alexa Bliss wasn’t in Indianapolis and that WWE was “far apart” from the top superstar in terms of contract negotiations. However, later speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that sources within WWE confirmed that the former “Five Feet of Fury” has indeed signed a new contract, making the comeback to fruition.

Meltzer also wasn’t seemingly buying the “last-minute deal” story that is coming out of the WWE following Royal Rumble 2025 as he further explained: “I am told that the Alexa Bliss thing was a late negotiation. I don’t believe that because it’s pro wrestling. My belief is that they were pulling a swerve.”

Detailing the situation, Meltzer further informed that WWE office staff and higher-ups were reportedly left in the dark about Alexa Bliss’ return, adding: “It was people in the office they fooled too, and high-up.” It doesn’t really matter now whether WWE intentionally fooled people or finalized a deal with her at the last second as she’s now back and going by the fans’ reaction, she deserves a push.