WWE Superstars are often hit hard with harsh reality when it comes to dealing with fans, and Rhea Ripley isn’t immune to such experiences. Being one of the most popular superstars of the Monday Night Raw roster in the women’s division, her fan base is quite well-known, and some particular ones don’t really know where to put things to a stop.

It appears that Rhea Ripley was once a victim of a mention-worthy Valentine’s Day experience in her house, and she decided to make it public. Speaking on Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg, the former WWE Women’s World Champion recalled a fan locating her private residence and appearing on her Ring camera to leave a message for her,

“She left a poem about us being the sun and moon, meant to be together. If I’d been home, I would’ve answered the door and felt so uncomfortable. I don’t want to feel that way in my own house.”

As you can see, Rhea Ripley was terrified of the thought that she could’ve met the fan, directly to have an awkward encounter, but thankfully, she was out of town on that day. Such experience has become common among wrestlers, especially with the popular female talent who are subjected to unwanted advances.

Rhea Ripley emphasized that WWE Superstars are also human beings

Saraya is the most discussed name in this context as she often posts such stories on social media. In 2025, a fan even wanted to kiss her on the mouth, while one show’s organizer also grabbed her uncomfortably backstage. Hence, she changed her policy on meeting fans as things have gone too far. In light of this, Rhea Ripley further sent a clear message to the fans wanting more from them,

“Some think they own us because we’re on TV weekly. I’m a human being. I grew up like everyone else. I don’t want random people showing up at my door.”

In 2020, Sonya Deville was another victim of an attempted kidnapping while being in her home. This particular case also led to her being legally involved for some time, causing disturbance in her WWE career. Alexa Bliss had also been harassed by a stalker on several occasions, who also allegedly reached her home. Even Rhea Ripley herself denied the fans from sending stuff to her personal address in the past.