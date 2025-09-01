Initially entering the WWE Raw roster as a valet cum manager, Maxxine Dupri has experienced quite the growth in the company alongside a massive fan following. Besides everything she has been able to accomplish on the main roster, she’s also been able to encourage her life partner to get on board with the WWE. Some of the people assume that she’s down so far in the WWE just because of her good looks, which isn’t true.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Maxxine Dupri said her main goal upon arriving on WWE Raw was to prove people wrong and show that she wasn’t handed that spot but rather deserved to be there, competing side-by-side with some of the toughest colleagues. She made it clear she wasn’t just another pretty face.

In the below comments, the Alpha Academy member on WWE Raw made it clear that she never wanted to depend on her looks or to let people think that her character would be defined only through her looks,

“That was my only goal moving forward, was how do I prove them wrong and show her why I’m here, and that I’m not just another pretty face. I don’t wanna get by on looks. I don’t want that to even be what I’m about. I don’t want that to be Maxxine.”

Maxxine Dupri wasn’t scouted by a modeling agency before WWE Raw arrival

Dupri also revealed a fact that most people aren’t aware of, and that’s she wasn’t discovered by a modeling agency, but that wasn’t the case at all. Rather, before getting hired on NXT and then on WWE Raw, she actually applied on countless occasions for a tryout through the online portal, not even being sure if those applications would be counted.

As such, she had to fight hard for a tryout, let alone to find some ground on WWE Raw amid stiff competition. She admittedly didn’t enter business by luck or her looks, but rather fought for each of the opportunities,

“Most people assume that I was like, scouted by a modeling agency or something. No, no, no. I applied countless times to the online portal. Okay? I don’t even know where any of it went, but I was on there fighting, I was reaching out to every connection I had just to get a tryout.”

Born as Sydney Jeannine Zmrzel, Maxxine Dupri signed a WWE contract in August 2021 to perform as a manager on the NXT brand. She was a cheerleader for the Los Angeles Rams and a dancer for the Phoenix Suns before her wrestling stint began. Accompanying Otis and Chad Gable to the ring on WWE Raw, Dupri picked up the nag of becoming a wrestler, also becoming more popular among the masses.