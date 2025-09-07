Alexa Bliss has been a cornerstone figure of the WWE Women’s Division for several years since debuting on SmackDown in 2016. The role changed for the former WWE Women’s Champion Alexa as she was nowhere to be seen on WWE programming for two years from the beginning of 2023. With fans questioning her status with the WWE, she returned in early 2025 and became more active in the ring.

The long hiatus was much-needed for Alexa Bliss as she was diagnosed with a skin cancer scare shortly after her last match in 2023 during the Royal Rumble premium live event. Plus, she also became pregnant and then gave birth to her baby alongside her husband, Ryan Cabrera, who is also a celebrity figure in the music industry.

Speaking on the Masked Man Show, Alexa Bliss revealed that, for a change, Ryan wanted to give a wrestling career a try inside a WWE ring. In fact, he had taken a bump in the ring under the supervision of veteran, Fit Finlay, but he wasn’t a fan of this sport. The top WWE Superstar also noted that her husband has no idea how she continues to be in the ring even after motherhood.

“My husband was like, ‘I didn’t know all this went into it.’ I got him in the ring once. Fit Finlay taught him how to bump. I gave him a tackle. He did not like that. Don’t worry, I have it on video. He took like an epsom salt bath for two weeks after that,” Alexa Bliss also revealed the aftermath of her husband’s in-ring tryout.

“He goes, ‘I don’t know how you do this. I respected what you do before, but now, this is a lot. You shouldn’t do this.’ [Laughs]. I’m used to it.”

Alexa Bliss and singer Ryan Cabrera were married in front of friends and family at the Kempa Villa in Palm Desert, California, in April 2022. They first met in 2019 through a common friend, also the WWE Superstar, The Miz, and got engaged exactly a year later. By profession, Cabrera is a singer cum songwriter who has been in the spotlight for singles like “Take It All Away,” “On the Way Down,” and “True.”

As for Alexa Bliss, she was inconsistent in making WWE TV appearances since showing up during the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. The scene changed during the post-Wrestlemania phase as she became a regular feature on SmackDown. At Summerslam, she and Charlotte Flair defeated Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez (c) to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship in what marked Bliss’ fourth tag title win.