Royal Rumble is one particular night on the WWE calendar, which is all about the numbers from the past and generating some new ones. The 20225 edition from the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, was no different, where two new Wrestlemania main-eventers were crowned through the Men’s and Women’s Rumble matches.

Despite not winning the battle, Roxanne Perez has solidified her place in WWE history with a record-shattering Royal Rumble performance in February 2025. The 23-year-old WWE Superstar didn’t leave without securing a title match at WrestleMania, but spending 67 minutes in the women’s Rumble match, she wrote an odyssey on her own, forcing many to talk about the instance after the February PLE was over.

“WWE Evolution Was Absolutely Incredible,” Top Star Wants All-Women PLE Return

Entering the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 match at number three, she outlasted nearly the entire field before getting victimized by Charlotte Flair. Admittedly, she didn’t realize her achievement until after the match. Speaking to Cheap Heat, the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion revisited that incredible night from her WWE career at such an early phase.

Interestingly, Perez had the honor of participating in the WWE Royal Rumble on three separate occasions, including the 2025 edition, despite her young age. She recalled that the chaos in the ring was only matched by how busy times were for her backstage. Per her experience, she was still getting ready when the match was in the beginning, despite being the third entrant.

WWE Royal Rumble 2025: Insane “Automatic Win” Canceled For Rumble Match

Roxanne Perez recalled an incredible WWE Royal Rumble 2025 night

“I think I didn’t realize I hit a record until I got out of the match and I was like oh really I did,” recalled the iron-woman of the 2025 WWE Women’s Royal Rumble match.

“Literally when the match was about to start, I was still in makeup. Actually Alba, she came and she saw me that I was still trying to lace my boots, but trying to get my makeup done at the same time. So, she started lacing my boots for me while I’m getting my makeup and hair finished.”

Coming back from an injury hiatus during the match, Charlotte Flair was ultimately chosen to win the WWE Women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup, adding yet another accolade to her decorated career as she became the first-ever two-time women’s Rumble match winner. Jey Uso won the men’s counterpart, which marked his first Rumble win.

As for Perez, she is a two-time NXT Women’s Champion, as well as a former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion, in addition to her record-breaking performance at this year’s Royal Rumble. After beginning her wrestling career at 13, she is poised to experience some more of these career-defining moments as she continues to be on the active Raw roster.