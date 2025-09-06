Alexa Bliss can be touted to be one of the brightest stars to have come out of the WWE’s inaugural women’s revolution in the last decade. Although her name never featured in the same bracket with that of WWE’s Four Horsewomen (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks), she appeared to be one of the names to have carried the newly formed WWE women’s division for years to follow.

While success instantly followed Alexa Bliss upon entering the fray on the main roster in 2016, her personal life struggles weren’t that easy to get over. Long before she started in the wrestling circuit, she faced one of the biggest challenges as well as a life threat in the form of an eating disorder. These struggles with anorexia began when she was just a teenager. Things once got so bad that doctors gave her a 24-hour time limit to die, landing her straight in a hospital.

According to Alexa Bliss, she wasn’t allowed to sleep, as doctors feared she might suffer a cardiac arrest. Being an influencer, she often opened up about those struggles and how to overcome them, hoping to help other women dealing with similar struggles. The former WWE Women’s Champion also revealed one circuit from her pre-WWE life, that is, bodybuilding, which she believes helped her overcome her eating disorder.

A conversation with best friend inspired Alexa Bliss to be in bodybuilding competition

As such, Alexa Bliss was inspired to enter bodybuilding, not solely because of her life-threatening experience, but by a college friend. In an interview with the BBC from 2018, Little Miss Bliss revealed that she returned home to have a conversation with her best friend at that time to realize that she was not only sending a bad message to herself, but to her friend.

In the process, Alexa Bliss started to pick up some of the tendencies she developed in order to drop some weight. It was then that she started in bodybuilding to set a better example to herself and her friend. As a result, she received positive results regarding her body weight and health, and decided to keep pursuing it, overall leading her to a “healthier lifestyle.”

Earning her IFBB card at the North American Championships in 2011, Alexa Bliss experienced success in bodybuilding. Later speaking with Muscle & Fitness, she further revealed participating in the 2012 Pittsburgh Pro, securing the 6th position, and the 2013 Arnold Classic in Ohio, coming up at the 13th spot.