WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Alexa Bliss worked very hard to become one of the most top female WWE Superstars during the mainstay phase of the Women’s Evolution. There were the four Horsewomen who were running things in the company for a long time in the late 2010s but then it was Miss Five Feet of Fury who also turned out to be a standout on her own and thereby created her legacy.

That dependable and headline-worthy female Superstar has been out of action from the WWE for a long time and there’s no real update on her comeback. Since last January, Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television due to her pregnancy and subsequent childbirth. To the delight of her fanbase, she was recently spotted in public for the very first time since giving birth.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Pregnancy “Has Been Everything But Glamorous”

As revealed in footage which is rounds online, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were spotted attending a basketball game. It was her first public appearance since she gave birth to her daughter. The pair also kissed as demanded by the fans during the game. The WWE Star was clearly having a great time with her husband and she was seen in a no makeup look.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera welcomed a daughter in 2023

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera announced that they would have a baby daughter. A few weeks later, they also revealed that their daughter had been named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Then after many months of anticipation, the former Women’s Champion finally gave birth to her daughter last month. It has been one of the merriest times in the Cabrera family and they are seemingly happy.

Little Miss Bliss also revealed on Twitter about naming her daughter Hendrix Rouge upon fan curiosity. A fan tried to guess the meaning behind the name and stated that the name has connections from France and the Netherlands. In reply, she was informed the following, “Hendrix after Jimi – Rouge (for a few Personal reasons) in relation to the color Red [flower and love emoji]”

Being a popular superstar, Alexa Bliss’ long absence was duly noticed by the fans in early 2023. Since no proper reason was given behind the hiatus, fans were really worried about her WWE future. Then the pregnancy announcement came and it was also revealed that a comeback would be in store when the time would be right.

Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE