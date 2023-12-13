WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

All

WWE

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 7:03 PM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Alexa Bliss worked very hard to become one of the most top female WWE Superstars during the mainstay phase of the Women’s Evolution. There were the four Horsewomen who were running things in the company for a long time in the late 2010s but then it was Miss Five Feet of Fury who also turned out to be a standout on her own and thereby created her legacy.

That dependable and headline-worthy female Superstar has been out of action from the WWE for a long time and there’s no real update on her comeback. Since last January, Alexa Bliss has been away from WWE television due to her pregnancy and subsequent childbirth. To the delight of her fanbase, she was recently spotted in public for the very first time since giving birth.

WWE Star Alexa Bliss’ Pregnancy “Has Been Everything But Glamorous”

As revealed in footage which is rounds online, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera were spotted attending a basketball game. It was her first public appearance since she gave birth to her daughter. The pair also kissed as demanded by the fans during the game. The WWE Star was clearly having a great time with her husband and she was seen in a no makeup look.

Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera welcomed a daughter in 2023

Earlier this year, Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera announced that they would have a baby daughter. A few weeks later, they also revealed that their daughter had been named Hendrix Rouge Cabrera. Then after many months of anticipation, the former Women’s Champion finally gave birth to her daughter last month. It has been one of the merriest times in the Cabrera family and they are seemingly happy.

Little Miss Bliss also revealed on Twitter about naming her daughter Hendrix Rouge upon fan curiosity. A fan tried to guess the meaning behind the name and stated that the name has connections from France and the Netherlands. In reply, she was informed the following, “Hendrix after Jimi – Rouge (for a few Personal reasons) in relation to the color Red [flower and love emoji]”

Being a popular superstar, Alexa Bliss’ long absence was duly noticed by the fans in early 2023. Since no proper reason was given behind the hiatus, fans were really worried about her WWE future. Then the pregnancy announcement came and it was also revealed that a comeback would be in store when the time would be right.

Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE

Tagged:

Alexa bliss

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Alexa Bliss

WWE RAW

Related Article
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Dec 13, 2023, 7:03 PM

Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus
Alexa Bliss’ WWE Contract Situation Update During 2023 Pregnancy Hiatus

Dec 4, 2023, 1:59 PM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Welcomes Baby Daughter With Husband Ryan Cabrera
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Welcomes Baby Daughter With Husband Ryan Cabrera

Dec 1, 2023, 1:24 PM

Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE
Alexa Bliss Cites “Time Away And Reinventing Character” Sole Aspect For Success In WWE

Nov 8, 2023, 5:54 PM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Showcases New Look And Pregnancy Body Via New Posts
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Showcases New Look And Pregnancy Body Via New Posts

Oct 14, 2023, 2:20 PM

WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Reveals Significance Behind Her Daughter’s Naming
WWE Raw: Alexa Bliss Reveals Significance Behind Her Daughter’s Naming

Oct 2, 2023, 5:57 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy