Although WWE fans might not have been fully happy with Alexa Bliss’ inconsistency in the ring during her 2025 stint, it’s always great to have her around TV. Reflecting on this ongoing stint that features a bunch of new generation talents, the star power from the WWE Women’s Division has recently reflected on her journey and admitted that she has elevated her in-ring game to adapt to the new environment.

Joining former WWE in-ring competitors, Big E and Tyler Breeze, for a Fanatics Live signing session, Alexa Bliss was questioned about her return. She stated that it was good to be going away from the scene for some time. While she had experienced becoming a mother, the new members of WWE’s main roster took over the women’s division. They also made her realize that she needed to step up.

“Oh my gosh, it made me realize I really need to step my game up because these women that are coming up are incredible, and everyone’s just working their butts off and it was nice to step away for a little bit and get a new mentality to come back to and it’s just that extra drive,” stated Alexa Bliss.

Nikki Bella Focused “So Much On Inner Health” Upon 2025 WWE Return

Alexa Bliss praised The Wyatt Sicks faction, continuing Bray Wyatt’s legacy

Given her history with Bray Wyatt and Co., Alexa Bliss was also asked about the possibility of joining The Wyatt Sicks (Uncle Howdy, Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, Nikki Cross & Joe Gacy). Claiming that she would always be connected in the Bray Wyatt universe, she considered that it would be awesome to join them on WWE TV storyline in the future, later down the line.

While speaking of the ominous faction, Alexa Bliss also had to speak about her former tag partner, Nikki Cross, who’s now playing a part in the group. She gave her thoughts on how well Cross has adopted this new look, and this change also fulfills the complete presentation of The Wyatt Sicks.

“I Got The Call At Midnight,” Alexa Bliss Recalls WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Return

Ending a long hiatus of more than two years, Alexa Bliss returned to television at the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event in February, competing in the annual Women’s Royal Rumble match. She wasn’t regular on WWE programming afterward and also missed Wrestlemania 41, which raised concerns among her fanbase about her overall status with the WWE.

But then Alexa Bliss returned on the May 9, 2025 episode of Smackdown in her hometown of Columbus, to team up with the Women’s United States Champion Zelina Vega to defeat Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, and became a regular feature on the Friday night show.