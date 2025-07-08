For months in the latter phase of 2025, Alexa Bliss was rumored to be in a disagreement with the WWE officials over her return to the company’s TV programming. With her contract situation uncertain, many doubted her return would be possible at the Women’s Royal Rumble match in January, but it ultimately occurred, producing some of the best reactions from the entire night.

In the latest, Alexa Bliss spoke about her WWE return and the overwhelming reaction that she received at the 2025 Royal Rumble return. During an appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show podcast, hosted by the two WWE Hall of Famers – Brie and Nikki Bella, the former women’s champion noted how the appearance came together at the very last moment, giving her minimal time to get ready.

Alexa Bliss remembered that she didn’t get the call on WWE’s part about being in the women’s Rumble match until midnight the night before the show. It was one hour later that she was instructed to be on a plane at 10 AM that morning, ensuring her arrival at the building just two hours before the show started, and it also began with the women’s Royal Rumble match, where her appearance was kept a secret.

“I got the call at midnight the night before and it wasn’t fully decided until like 4:00 AM. And I get a call at five, they’re like, ‘Alright, we need you on a plane by 10:00 AM,’” revealed Alexa Bliss.

“So no one would see me, I flew to Cincinnati, drove in, had to cover up, got snuck into a back room. I didn’t get there until four, we are the first match starting at six.”

Soon after Alexa Bliss found her way back to WWE programming, Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Newsletter in February that the WWE Superstar’s agent finalized a deal with WWE either the night before or the day of the WWE Royal Rumble. This reported deal also led the five-time women’s champion to sign a new five-year contract with the WWE just before the Rumble began.

Most recently, on the July 4 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, the pairing of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss won a three-way tag match against the Secret Her-vice (Alba Fyre & Piper Niven), and Michin & B-Fab to be inserted into the Women’s Tag Team Fatal-4-Way Match scheduled for this Sunday night at all-women Evolution premium live event.