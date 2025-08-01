With the return of Nikki Bella on WWE television, the much-anticipated Bella-lution began for the fans on the WWE Raw June 9 episode. Fans saw the elder Bella in the ring as a participant in the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble for the first time in an in-ring capacity in three years, and they were excited to have her back in the WWE storylines for a longer stint.

Entering the Royal Rumble match, Nikki Bella featured in the coveted number 30 position and had one elimination in the form of Bayley. She also crossed paths with Nia Jax and former NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez before being eliminated by Jax in a fourth-place finish. Thereafter, she appeared on WWE Raw on the road to Evolution to set up a match for her at the returning premium live event.

Speaking about her latest run with the WWE, Nikki Bella discussed her current mental and physical state during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated. Citing that this is the perfect timing for her to make it back to the company, she helmed this run as “the new era” in life, where she only has to prove something to herself.

Tiffany Stratton Plugs In WWE Summerslam 2025 Weekend Meet-And-Greet

Nikki Bella admittedly trained hard at gym for her 2025 WWE comeback

As the conversation progressed, Nikki Bella further added that she has been training hard in the gym for this WWE stint, especially after experiencing a ring rust following her pregnancy period. She’s pleased with her progress, stating that she’s doing well, mentally and physically.

“Physically great. I’m in such incredible shape right now. I’ve really just focused not only on my outer and physical health, but so much on my inner health, the past few years. And I just feel great,” Nikki Bella disclosed her priorities. “I just feel so incredible, and I’m happy, and it’s really nice to be in a place where it’s like the inside [and] out just matches.”

Nikki Bella Reveals Trish Stratus-Like Motivation Behind 2025 WWE Return

Speaking in the conversation, Nikki Bella also claimed that the current WWE women’s roster is the best and that they stole the show at WrestleMania 41 earlier this year. Upon her return, she was quickly confronted by Liv Morgan, possibly to set up a feud between the two for the upcoming Evolution PLE. But with Morgan’s injury, that feud was thrown out the window.