It’s been a long time since we have seen Alexa Bliss on WWE television and chances are low that we will see her anytime soon given the current circumstances. While trying to be back in shape for in-ring competition, she’s also dealing with her own health issues as well as some minor issues with her newborn daughter.

The good thing is that Alexa Bliss does have the plan to be back in action when the time feels right and that assures her global fanbase. In the meantime, they can also expect to see their idol in a new avatar. The former WWE Women’s Champion has revealed a new look on social media where she trimmed up her hair and the earlier pink vibes are gone. You can check out the look given below:

Alexa Bliss reveals her new look pic.twitter.com/1sXkxV2qRt — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) June 14, 2024

New Pics of Alexa!!#AlexaBliss pic.twitter.com/DqxHMEEYh9 — A.J. (I am not Alexa Bliss) (@FanIntyre) June 12, 2024

Alexa Bliss last stepped into the ring in January 2023 at the Royal Rumble in a match where she lost to Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s Championship. Shortly after, she announced her pregnancy to move into a hiatus. It was then revealed that she had been treated for skin cancer. She was cleared from the disease only days after she let everyone know about her condition and blamed it on her use of tanning beds earlier in her career.

Alexa Bliss gave details of her daughter’s health issues

Recently, the multi-time champion was preoccupied with her daughter’s health which kept her WWE return out of the equation for the time being. Taking to X, Alexa Bliss addressed a recent video she posted showing her daughter wearing a helmet and revealed that she was born with torticollis, a dystonic condition that led her to suffer “moderate to severe plagiocephaly.”

In recent times, there have been tons of discussions with Alexa Bliss possibly re-debuting as part of the new faction led by Bo Dallas in a tribute to his older brother, the late Bray Wyatt. While the faction’s arrival on WWE programming is certain, there’s no confirmation about Little Miss Bliss possibly accompanying them, right away.

In the storyline, it will make sense as before disappearing from WWE television, Alexa Bliss was possessed by Wyatt and Uncle Howdy aka Bo Dallas’ captivating persona. We will have to wait and see if the reunion is happening on WWE TV.

