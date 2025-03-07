Rising to the occasion in the days leading to WWE’ Women’s Evolution, Alexa Bliss proved herself to be one of the most trusted shoulders of the Vince McMahon-regime. Within just two years of coming to the main roster, she captured the Women’s Titles on five different occasions alongside other accolades which just shows how much the officials relied on her at one point.

Away from WWE television, Alexa Bliss had long been focused on her family life after welcoming a baby girl into the world alongside her husband Ryan Cabrera. Taking care of the young Rouge Cabrera, the WWE Superstar hustled her way back to the squared circle at Royal Rumble. This was already hinted at through her recent remarks on Twitter.

Back in 2017 at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view show, Alexa Bliss had everybody fooled during her match with Sasha Banks in a match contested for the Raw Women’s Championship. She successfully defended the belt using all of her trickery which included bending her hand in a way where people were forced to believe that it was broken.

Alexa Bliss once tricked Sasha Banks by showcasing a broken arm

There was a spot during the match where Sasha Banks slammed the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion hard into the match as she crawled into the corner, clutching her arm. The referee pushed her opponent away and checked on Alexa Bliss as she possessed a pained look on her face while showcasing an almost broken and bent arm. Even the commentators thought that the-then reigning champion picked up a serious injury.

Alexa Bliss had her arm bent in the wrong manner and it was so horrible to look at that even her opponent stopped striking at her for a moment. This was just a trick for Little Miss Bliss as she quickly leaped back onto her feet and flattened Banks with a forearm to the face. Her arm was completely fine and was never broken as she just managed to bend it the wrong way to trick everyone else.

A fan recently posted a clip of the happening which led the five-time women’s champion to respond as she stated, “And for my next trick…”. The short statement was accompanied by a devil emoji which could imply a heel turn upon her latest comeback to WWE television.

And for my next trick … 😈 https://t.co/aawo9536RI — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 11, 2024

In a previous interview with RauteMusik, Alexa Bliss revealed that her elbows could simply bend backward and they were never broken as she further used that trick in a match against Becky Lynch on the December 27, 2016, episode of SmackDown,

“Well my elbows just like bend backwards, they both do, they always have. I always used to freak out my cheer coaches with it all the time, but it’s just a little trick.”

