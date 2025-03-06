After a hiatus of more than four years from the professional wrestling scene, Tessa Blanchard found her way back on TV in late 2024. Returned to the TNA Wrestling promotion, she’s gradually being positioned as a top figure of the Knockouts division with reports claiming that she’s fully back on board with the company after this long gap.

Upon her re-arrival on the TNA Wrestling picture, Tessa Blanchard was shortly involved in a feud with Jordynne Grace, someone who’s carried the load for the TNA Knockouts Division in the absence of the former. While an imminent bout between the duo was announced, there could be long-term plans for the returnee especially after a renewed deal between WWE and TNA.

Tessa Blanchard seemingly turns out to be someone who’s taking notes of the ongoing partnership between the two brands, hoping for the best to be produced. In an interview with Sescoops, the second-generation talent was asked to reflect on the deal and she’s seemingly excited about competing against WWE Superstars.

Going into a specific zone, Tessa Blanchard noted how she could renew a history with a current WWE NXT Superstar from CMLL,

“Stephanie Vacquer and I, we have a history in CMLL over in Mexico. We’ve had some banger matches out there. So her and I were actually chatting and we’re like, ‘Hmm, maybe we’ll get to see each other in the ring again one day,’ and I know that would be just a treat.”

Tessa Blanchard mentions two original WWE NXT talents as future opponents

Proceeding in the conversation, Tessa Blanchard further revealed that she’s been watching the WWE NXT product which led her to pick two further names who’s trying to become the next breakout star on the developmental brand. The inaugural women’s NXT North American Champion and Sol Ruca appeared to be the two targets of the former Impact World Champion,

“There’s some girls that I’m not familiar with personally, but watching their work, I watch it and I’m like, ‘Gosh!’ There’s Kelani Jordan. She’s absolutely phenomenal in the ring. Sol Ruca, she’s phenomenal in the ring and just seeing the way that these ladies move – there’s a lot of promise over there.”

According to the previous reports of Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, Tessa Blanchard’s finding her footing back in TNA might be part of a calculated move for a longer plan that could pave the way for her eventual appearance in the WWE. It was cited that there are talents in the WWE who are willing to face her and they might just receive the opportunity.