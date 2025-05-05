Natalya Neidhart has been in the WWE for almost two decades now which led her to become the longest-tenured female talent on the roster. Rather than accomplishing much for her own career, she acted as a mentor or guide to not only fresh talents in the WWE but also for her colleagues who went on to solidify their names in the bigger leagues.

Even mainstream names like Ronda Rousey or Nikki Bella had sought help from the great Canadian wrestler en route to achieving stardom inside the squared circle. Given that Natalya Neidhart has phased herself out of the regular storyline perspective on WWE television, mostly during the Wrestlemania 41 season, rumors are again out regarding the longevity of her WWE career.

Speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, Natalya Neidhart shared that she always remains in great shape which doesn’t allow her to even think about retirement. Addressing questions about her calling it a day inside the squared circle, the former Women’s Champion further revealed that she plans to retire when peers like Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio decide to do the same.

Natalya Neidhart links up her retirement to Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio

In her comments, Natalya Neidhart praised both WWE legends for being in the best shape of their careers for such a long time. Indirectly, she also wanted to point out the fact that the two former WWE Champions remained in the best shape for so many years and were still able to dominate the scene,

“It’s funny because people say to me, ‘When are you gonna hang it up?’ I’m gonna hang it up when Randy Orton hangs it up, when Rey Mysterio hangs it up.”

As such, Natalya Neidhart also highlighted during the conversation that she’s proud to be part of this new era of WWE, where age can no longer define the talent of a star. Therefore, The Queen of Harts feels that she can continue wrestling for quite a few more years with no stopping line being drawn for her. Feeling pain-free at the moment in her body is a blessing for her in life.

Furthermore, Natalya Neidhart emphasized that she is fortunate to be able to write her own story, not having to wait for any call from WWE Creative. In 2025, the veteran already set the record for the most matches by a female star in WWE, with her 1,590th match taking place on the April 11, episode of SmackDown.