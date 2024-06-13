Carmella is one of the most popular female WWE talents in the active locker room who has been absent from television for a long time. It’s been more than a year that we have seen her on WWE television and it’s highly doubtful that she will return anytime soon from the hiatus.

Focusing on personal life after welcoming her baby in late 2023, wrestling hasn’t been on her priority list but she does plan on making a comeback when the time is right. After dropping some positive updates regarding an in-ring return to the WWE, Carmella went into detail about her eventual comeback from various injuries that won’t make it easy.

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Carmella discussed the possibility of returning to the squared circle and her eagerness to get back in the game as early as possible. However, she confirmed that her foot is dealing severe nerve damage and she hasn’t been able to be involved in heavy physical activity for the time being. This is the reason that things are getting delayed regarding an in-ring return yet but she is hopeful it will happen someday.

Carmella detailed the injuries that she’s been dealing with since becoming a mother

“I’m obviously so immersed in this motherhood world right now, but honestly, I actually have an injury from delivery. I have a lot of nerve damage that happened, and my foot is kind of nonfunctional right now,” Carmella continued.

“It’s something that I never knew could happen during labor and delivery. I have two herniated discs in my back, and that’s correlated to my foot. I haven’t even been able to work out or do anything that will get me back to the ring quite yet. Hopefully, eventually, I’ll get there.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Carmella also mentioned that she’s been in the professional wrestling circuit for 11 years and she never experienced an injury in her career. But thanks to motherhood and the side effects, she’s attending the physical therapy sessions, these days. Once the healing process is over, she can get back into the ring to get cleared from the ring rust.

Carmella won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2018 by cashing in the inaugural Women’s Money in the Bank contract, which remains her best accolade. She also won the WWE Women’s Tag Titles with Zelina Vega in 2021.