Ending weeks of speculations about a potential conflict with the WWE, Alexa Bliss made her return to the company at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, competing in the women’s Royal Rumble match. It was her entry that scored big on the social media platforms but fans are still in dilemma about her TV role with WWE not utilizing her much.

Since that Rumble match, Alexa Bliss has wrestled only twice on WWE television. Plus, she also came up short at the recently bygone women’s Elimination Chamber match having WrestleMania 41 implications. With the biggest WWE premium live event of the year just around the corner, fans continue whether the returnee will have a role on the show in the first place.

While speaking during a Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked about WWE’s possible plans for Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania 41 and they reported that major plans are intact for her. While something specific wasn’t noted, the source stated that something significant is expected to unfold at the Showcase of the Immortals which would further unravel her role on TV, moving forward.

The following updates hint at Alexa Bliss getting involved with The Wyatt Sicks in some capacity, though the exact details are not known at this time,

“I’ve heard she is planned for a major angle there. Something will happen at WrestleMania that will blow wide open what she will be doing. It will be tied to the Wyatts—I don’t know in what form or fashion, but I’d look for that to happen.”

Alexa Bliss also intends to explore Hollywood ventures outside WWE

Upon her WWE return at The Rumble, Alexa Bliss was assigned to the Smackdown brand, and only time will tell whether she’d permanently feature on WWE TV or be focused on a transition to Hollywood, instead. This comes after Deadline reported that Little Miss Bliss has joined Paradigm Talent Agency to help expand her career outside of the ring.

In the penultimate match of the February 7 episode of Smackdown, Alexa Bliss defeated Candice LeRae to qualify for the Women’s Elimination Chamber 2025 Match set for the Elimination Chamber PLE. Then she last competed at the Chamber match but got pinned by Liv Morgan to miss a shot at the women’s world championship at Wrestlemania 41.

