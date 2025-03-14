We haven’t heard from John Cena or seen him since turning heel at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event. However, on next week’s Raw in Brussels, Belgium, he will make an appearance and there’s a lot of curiosity over his activities and how he’d be presented on television as a heel for the first time in over two decades.

According to the reports of Billi Bhatti of The Dirt Sheets, John Cena might not explain his heel-turn in a promo session given the fact that not many English-speaking people reside in the host region of the show. Also, there’s a possibility that he might end up attacking R-Truth since he admires the Cenation Leader as his childhood hero.

“John Cena will return on Monday, but I’m hearing from reliable sources that WWE may be reluctant to have him actually speak and address his turn verbally in Brussels,” Bhatti stated.

“The concern is that Brussels is not an English-speaking city, and Belgium’s primary language is not English. So, will WWE get the reaction they want from the promo? This is a major moment—Cena’s first promo since turning heel—and the idea being floated is that he will be interrupted by R-Truth.”

The report further pointed out how John Cena is often mimicked and copied in kayfabe by Truth in his absence on television. An attack on Truth will solidify the 16-time world champion’s status as a complete heel with organic heat coming from the fans. Plus, this segment will also solve WWE’s concern about the heel cutting a major promo in English in a non-English-speaking country.

Possible tag team name for John Cena and The Rock

In more news, the alliance of The Rock and John Cena are considered to be a formidable heel duo as they have captured the wrestling world’s attention since Elimination Chamber. WWE is reportedly planning a fitting name for them as WrestleVotes reports “The Rock and Soul Connection” could be the name fitted to the pair.

This potential moniker would be a nod to Rocky Johnson’s legacy while the “Soul” component signifies John Cena “selling his soul” to The Rock. Time will tell if “The Rock and Soul Connection” becomes the official name for the faction but it’s clear that WWE is keen on establishing a distinct identity for the high-profile heel duo.

WWE Raw March 17 episode match card

For the very first time, WWE Raw will be airing, live from the Forest National in Brussels, Belgium during the March 17 episode as WWE embarks on a United Kingdom tour ahead of the Wrestlemania 41 premium live event. The currently announced match card for the weekly episode goes as follows,

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes will be under one roof

– Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

– Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

– Ludwig Kaiser vs. Penta in a No Holds Barred Match

– Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship