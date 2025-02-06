Going by the thunderous reaction during Royal Rumble to her music, it’s safe to say Alexa Bliss was fully over with the audience on that night. After resurfacing on TV for over two years, the WWE fans anticipated her appearance for quite some time and they were rightfully fed upon her TV return. However, there was no follow-up for her on the post-Rumble Raw edition.

This came after reports affirmed earlier that Alexa Bliss was originally Raw-bound upon showing up on Royal Rumble 2025. However, new updates are available claiming that she’s heading into the opposite brand, instead. While she was originally assigned to the red brand, PWInsider Elite now reports that creative pitches are made for her to be on SmackDown and that’s different from the previous ones.

That being said, Alexa Bliss will now be part of the SmackDown roster, moving forward with the hope being that she’d be present on the February 8 episode of the show in Memphis, Tennessee. Notably, the Wyatt Sicks were moved to SmackDown from WWE Raw during the transfer window in mid-January and the returnee should join the fray.

Alexa Bliss signed a 5-year deal with WWE before returning

According to the previous reports Fightful Select, Alexa Bliss finalized a new 5-year contract with WWE, alongside Paragon Talent’s Mojo and Steve Kaye. The deal was signed on Saturday, the night before Rumble and she was brought in shortly after. This came in complete opposition to rumors claiming that the two parties were far apart in signing a new deal.

As such, Alexa Bliss was added to the match in the spot originally reserved for Shotzi and the latter was thereby removed from the melee. Miss Five Feet of Fury thereafter entered the match to a massive crowd reaction, wearing a “Fiend Forever” jacket, carrying a new version of the Lily doll, paying tribute to the late great Bray Wyatt.

Alexa Bliss’ merchandise also sold well after she appeared to be perhaps the most-discussed returnee of the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Coming out after a two-year hiatus, she debuted a new version of the Lily doll, that was inspired by the Wyatt Sicks with a “six” sewed into one of its eyes, as seen during her entrance. This doll is now on sale for $45 and is listed under “most popular” on Shop WWE.