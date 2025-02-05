Chelsea Green has been on the rise in the WWE since re-entering the scene at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. Not being helmed as one of the most gifted athletes in the company, her tidbits as a funny character on TV received positive reactions which in turn made her a two-time mid-card champion in the WWE.

The efforts Chelsea Green made over the years have caught the attention of the WWE Universe as well as the officials which caused the rise in the rank. Fans have fallen in love with her heel persona merged with weekly comedic segments, making her absolutely fun to watch. For her efforts, she often gets compared to The Miz, someone who had transitioned to Hollywood from the WWE.

Maryse And The Miz Talk Balancing Parenthood With Their WWE Career

Following his footsteps, Chelsea Green also hopes to pursue an acting career but at the same time, she also hopes to be with the WWE as long as possible. In a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, she expressed interest in acting, while being with the WWE. Plus, she also revealed which reality television competition she is trying to be a part of.

“I really, really love acting and that’s why I’ve fallen into this like comfortability with WWE. I love character work and I love dissecting character and trying to figure out the why’s — why they do things, why they move, why they act this way. So, I think that acting will definitely be my next step. I think it’ll intertwine with WWE,” Chelsea Green added.

“I hope it intertwines, I want to stay with WWE as long as I can, but who knows what’s gonna happen. Right now, I’m pushing for ‘Dancing with the Stars.'” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Chelsea Green Declares “Dream Celeb Matches” For WWE Women’s US Title

Chelsea Green’s acting stints revealed alongside pro-wrestling career

Back in 2020, Chelsea Green got to be part of her experiment with the film industry when she portrayed the role of Alexa in the thriller/sci-fi movie “Parallel Minds.” In 2016, she was cast in the film “Chokeslam,” which was a pro-wrestling-based movie also featuring WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley.

Recently, Chelsea Green also took to Twitter and uploaded a few photos from her first day on the set of the TV series Blue Ridge. The former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion was thus confirmed to be a part of the retuning TV show where she will be playing the role of Shelby Hughes.