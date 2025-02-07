Reactions absolutely hit out of the park after Alexa Bliss returned to the WWE during the women’s Royal Rumble 2025 matchup. Returning to the scene after a hiatus of more than a couple of years, fans gave her a thunderous ovation, and as such her elimination also received loud boos, just showing how much popular she still is despite the long absence.

While reports affirm that Alexa Bliss will be seen more on WWE programming, possibly on the Smackdown brand, only time will tell whether she’d permanently be back on WWE TV or be focused on transition to Hollywood, instead. This comes following reports claiming that she’s signed a new contract with a popular talent agency.

Deadline reports that Alexa Bliss has joined Paradigm Talent Agency to help expand her career outside of the ring. This is the same agency that also represents top WWE Superstars like CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Drew McIntyre, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, and Jade Cargill. No further update from the signed deal is currently available for the time being.

Tiffany Stratton WWE Merch-Sales Reportedly “Much Bigger Than The Other Women”

Update on Alexa Bliss’ Hollywood roles in her early WWE days

This update also comes in light of the recent reports from PWInsider, mentioning that Alexa Bliss coming back to the WWE wasn’t just a good aspect for her professional wrestling career but rather it also garnered attention from the mainstream circuit. The positive reactions thrown by the public put her on the radar of the entertainment executives who are actively scouting WWE talent for potential film and TV roles.

That being said, meaty Hollywood roles could soon be on the table for Alexa Bliss which wouldn’t be the first of her career, anyway. Starting with the Total Divas reality TV series in 2017, she has already featured in Punky Brewster on Peacock, Carpool Karaoke on Apple TV+, and The Masked Singer on FOX.

Alexa Bliss is also gaining momentum in voice acting while voicing ‘Obiguro’ in Netflix’s anime series Sakamoto Days, which landed in Netflix’s global Top 10 from January 13-19, 2025. She also lent voices ‘Maki Ueda’ in The Queen of Villains in another Netflix project. In 2020, Little Miss Bliss also appeared as herself in a Bowling For Soup music video for a track, bearing her name.