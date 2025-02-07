The reigning WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton has already witnessed major success in her short career but she’s yet to reach her full potential. Showing tremendous potential, she’s on the rise on the Smackdown brand en route to Wrestlemania 41 where the biggest match of her career against Charlotte Flair could be waiting.

Heading into the biggest event of the year, some joyful news is coming featuring Tiffany Stratton that should also make the WWE officials happy. It appears that the former Buff Barbie girl from NXT isn’t just making waves in the ring but she’s also bringing quite the bucks to the table through her merch and the amount is comparatively higher than others.

Details revealed around Tiffany Stratton WWE merch-sales

According to Billi Bhatti on the Dirt Sheets Wrestling Informer podcast, it’s been revealed that Tiffany Stratton is the best merchandise seller from the women’s roster of the WWE in recent times. WWE has reportedly been blown away by the merch sales produced by the 2024 Money in the Bank briefcase holder as she outperformed the rest of the women’s division.

“Her merchandise sales were much bigger than the other women. This includes, of course, the Money in the Bank briefcase. They recently witnessed similar-type sales with that type of price point product for the Penta mask. The Penta mask at $75 has done very, very well, in line with the Tiffany Stratton briefcase,” Bhatti revealed.

With WWE recording some mind-boggling numbers from Tiffany Stratton’s merch, she’s no longer just a rising star but already one of the biggest draws in the company’s female locker room. With the biggest season of the year almost upon us, it’s also safe to say that this stat would set her up for a huge match at Wrestlemania 41.

Apart from Tiffany Stratton from the women’s side, Alexa Bliss’ merchandise also sold well after she appeared to be perhaps the most-discussed returnee of the Women’s Royal Rumble match. Coming out after a two-year hiatus, she debuted a new version of the Lily doll, that was inspired by the Wyatt Sicks with a “six” sewed into one of its eyes, as seen during her entrance. This doll is now on sale for $45 and is listed under “most popular” on Shop WWE.