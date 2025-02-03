Touted as one of the worst-kept secrets in the WWE, Jordynne Grace did end up making her presence felt at Royal Rumble 2025. Entering in the women’s Rumble match, this past Saturday night, the juggernaut has landed on the scene as an official WWE Superstar. Now that her time with TNA is over, WWE has roped her in as an official roster member and credit for the same goes to another top name.

In early January, Jordynne Grace parted ways with TNA Wrestling after the Genesis pay-per-view where she passed over the baton of the Knockouts Division to the returning Tessa Blanchard. Thereafter, she wasted no time making her official WWE debut during the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Following the conclusion of the event, Jordynne Grace revealed that Cody Rhodes’ played a pivotal role in her journey toward the WWE that started more than six years ago. Taking to Twitter, she expressed her gratitude to the current Undisputed WWE Champion.

In the short message, Jordynne Grace credited Rhodes for booking and advocating for her to be part of the first-ever All In event back in 2018, which led to her receiving a TNA contract just days after. It was also acknowledged that the signing moment became a turning point in her career and that the rest became history,

“This guy booked + advocated for me to be on the first ever “All In” event in 2018, leading to me being offered a TNA contract days later. The rest is history. Forever grateful. @CodyRhodes”

Jordynne Grace entered the women’s Royal Rumble in the 19th spot

The real first surprise of Royal Rumble came in the form of Jordynne Grace who entered the women’s Rumble fray at number 19, debuting as a WWE Superstar at Royal Rumble 2025. Michael Cole noted on commentary that she was a part of TNA when she was competing in last year’s Royal Rumble but from Saturday night’s she’s now officially a part of the WWE roster.

The former Knockouts Champion was eliminated by Giulia from NXT which could set up a future feud between the two. As such, there could be quite a few dream matches lined up for Jordynne Grace as she’s expected to show up on the main roster from the post-Royal Rumble edition of Raw onward.