Aliyah Informs About Exciting Wrestling Gig In 2024 Following WWE Release

After spending more than five years in the developmental of the WWE, Aliyah finally made it to the main roster of the company with dreams in her eyes. She did possess a lot of fans who wanted to excel in the trade and do something significant in her career but that didn’t matter to the WWE. She was released by the company back in September of last year and that news came after she sat out of action for over a year.

Now, a few months after her release, Aliyah is set for her first post-WWE gig and it’s something interesting. She took to her Instagram account and uploaded a post, officially announcing that she would be a guest DJ Remix Rumble, which is a pro-wrestling-themed night club.

The post also mentioned that the event will be taking place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on January 26th at The Henry which appears to be her hometown. With this appearance, Aliyah’s first official gig since her release from WWE will also go down,

“TORONTO I am very excited to announce I will be special guest DJ for @remix.rumble on January 26, 2024 at The Henry! Purchase your tickets today the link is in bio! LETS PARTY YALL! I’VE MISS YOU GUYS SO MUCH 🫶🫶 Special thank you to the talented, amazing @Roheezyraps for making my wildest dream come true! SEE YOU ALL SOON!”

Aliyah will be DJ-ing in a Wrestling Nightclub later this month

Aliyah further hyped up her appearance on the show, and she shared an update on her life. In a video post, the former WWE Superstar wanted to share some scoops about the event scheduled in a Wrestling Nightclub in Toronto,

“Have you been to a wrestling nightclub before? I’m Nhooph, formerly known as WWE star Aliyah and on January 26th in Toronto, I will be special guest DJing at the Wrestling Nightclub. They’re gonna be having special shots, like this Bloodline drink and we will be playing all of your favorite wrestling theme songs.”

Aliyah worked hard in NXT for over five years before finally making her way to the WWE main roster and things finally paid off. With Raquel Rodriguez by her side, she ended up becoming one-half of the Women’s Tag Team Champions which to date remains the greatest achievement for her. Upon coming to the main roster, she also secured a record-setting pinfall win as a singles star against Natalya. But, WWE never really had any follow-ups regarding her booking and she ended up becoming an ex-WWE star, freed from her dream job.