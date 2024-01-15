Liv Morgan Spotted Training With Mandy Rose Ahead Of Rumored 2024 WWE Return

It’s almost been more than six months since we have last seen Liv Morgan in action inside the squared circle. Being an organic babyface female talent on the WWE roster, the anticipation among her fanbase is on regarding her eventual comeback in time for Wrestlemania 40. There have also been some hiccups along the road but that won’t reportedly scrap the creative plans that WWE has in store for her.

It appears that Liv Morgan is prepping herself up for the eventual return that is in-store on WWE TV in the coming weeks and she has the perfect training partner in the form of a former talent of the TKO-owned promotion.

Ex WWE Star Mandy Rose Reveals Wedding Date With Fiancée Tino Sabbatelli

Mandy Rose is that concerned name who took to her Instagram story to share that she had the opportunity to spend time with Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville for a workout session. Afterward, the trio also went out to dinner with Deville and a group of friends.

WWE Star Liv Morgan Has Felony Charges Dropped Against Her From Recent Arrest

Thus, the former Golden Goddess of the WWE had a reunion with some of her former fellow WWE stars. Since her release from WWE in December 2022 due to non-PG photos being available on her FanTime page, Mandy Rose has been staying away from the wrestling scene. But she is keeping herself fit enough to offer more content on her exclusive fanpage.

Update on Liv Morgan getting injured on WWE TV

As for Liv Morgan, she was originally out of action after getting injured during a WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match against Damage CTRL on Smackdown. That was the first time that she injured her arm but she managed to return within a few weeks that hurried return might have reaggravated the same injury and it sent her back into another hiatus which is still continuing.

In November 2023, reports from PWInsider affirmed that Liv Morgan was supposed to be evaluated by the doctors in Birmingham, Alabama which should have preponed her return to WWE programming. But a long time has since passed and she’s yet to show up.

In the meantime, Liv Morgan was arrested on the evening of December 14th at 6:30 PM, and she found herself in a legal predicament over the charges of possession of marijuana and multiple other issues. However, this incident didn’t ruin her relationship with the WWE and she should be back by Royal Rumble 2024.