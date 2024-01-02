‘All Roads Lead Back To WWE,’ Sasha Banks’ Return Teased Big-Time By Veteran

Under the name of Mercedes Mone, Sasha Banks tried to find huge success in the independent scene but her path was blocked due to a fatal injury. Soon after leaving the WWE, she became a prominent female wrestler in Japan through her success in NJPW and STARDOM by securing the biggest paycheck in the company’s history but those good times didn’t long last.

Sasha Banks has been away from the WWE for a long time but here and there, teases are constantly being found about a possible return to her home brand. In fact, Mone decided to add to WWE return speculation with a recent photo drop. She recently took to her Instagram story and uploaded a photo of herself outside the TD Garden in Boston, where WWE hosted their 27th December live event as part of their Holiday tour.

On that note, it’s worth informing you that WWE creative head Triple H was asked by Ariel Helwani a few months ago if Sasha Banks’ return to WWE is a possibility and his response was, “Time will tell.”

Sasha Banks Has Specific Demand To Be Fulfilled For A WWE Return

Sasha Banks considered a mega star produced by the WWE

The likes of Eric Bischoff already believe Mercedes Mone will eventually return to the WWE, especially now that Charlotte Flair has been out of action for a long time. Then during a recent episode of Keeping it 100, Konnan shared his view that ‘all roads lead back to WWE’ – especially for someone like Sasha Banks who reached the pinnacle of stardom in WWE and then branched out to Hollywood,

“She’s a big megastar, looks professional, has worked on ‘The Mandalorian,’ … she’s from their system. I said this a couple of months ago, and I’m going to repeat it again — everybody comes back to WWE.”

Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

It was back in May 2022 that Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of the WWE together, relinquishing their WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles as they weren’t happy with Vince McMahon’s booking. By the name of Trinity, Naomi is now locked into a TNA Wrestling deal while Mercedes Mone’s contract status is still under speculation.

Before suffering the injury, Sasha Banks was a part of NJPW and she also appeared at AEW All In PPV in the United Kingdom. However, both these companies have reportedly backed out of the scene when it comes to signing the former WWE star into a bound contract.