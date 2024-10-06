After a long wait, Raquel Rodriguez has returned to WWE TV at Bad Blood 2024 premium live event and she has also aligned herself with the reigning women’s world champion. That being said, she expectedly went after Morgan’s long-time rival Rhea Ripley, costing her the title shot that she got at the latest bygone WWE PLE at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the penultimate match of Bad Blood 2024 WWE premium live event, Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan (c) via DQ. But since a championship doesn’t change hands via DQ, Liv retained her Women’s World Championship that was hanging in the balance in that match.

The finish to this title match at Bad Blood 2024 witnessed Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley battling each other in the ring while Dominik Mysterio fell out of the shark cage that was hanging above the head on the ramp. However, Dom failed to fully escape the case as he was dangerously dangling by one foot caught in the cage.

Bad Blood 2024: Raquel Rodriguez returns and attacks Rhea Ripley

Seeing this, Ripley focused herself on taking her frustrations out on Dom. By taking out a kendo stick from underneath the ring, she started beating him up with it. It was then that Ripley was attacked by Rodriguez at Bad Blood 2024. Taking Ripley back into the ring, Raquel dropped gave her a Tejana bomb, and led to the DQ finish of the match.

Ripley was laid out in the ring by the returnee while Morgan recuperated. This segment at Bad Blood 2024 also witnessed the former Women’s Tag Team Champions Rodriguez and Morgan reunite as they went over to Mysterio, who was still recovering from the beating at the hands of Ripley. The trio was seemingly on the same page in an indication that Raquel might go on to be a part of Judgment Day, moving forward.

Before making her return at Bad Blood 2024, Rodriguez has remained out of action for the better part of 2024. It was in January that it was revealed that she had been suffering from a skin condition called mast cell activation syndrome. She returned the next month to compete in the women’s Elimination Chamber match. Since then, she remained out of action on WWE’s Monday Night Raw programming.