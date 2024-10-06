A major tease from Cody Rhodes was already there heading into Bad Blood 2024 WWE premium live event regarding a twist in terms of existing men’s and women’s championships on the main roster. Making the speculations true, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H came out to confirm things for a new matchup and title in what appeared to be a historic announcement.

Triple H came out at Bad Blood 2024 and revealed that at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month, the first-ever Crown Jewel Champions will be determined. Singles matches will go down at the PLE pitting the WWE Champion against the World Champion from both the men’s and women’s divisions.

While none of their championships will be on the line, the Men’s World Champions (WWE Champion vs. World Heavyweight Champion) and the Women’s World Champions (WWE Women’s Champion vs. Women’s World Champion) will collide to crown separate WWE Crown Jewel Champions.

Triple H further stated during this announcement at Bad Blood 2024 that this match will become the annual theme of the Crown Jewel PLE where the top champions of the men’s and women’s divisions will face off to determine that year’s Crown Jewel champions, “50 carats of diamonds that will signify the winner as the best of the best.”

Bad Blood 2024: Crown Jewel titles to become an annual tradition in WWE

Paul “Triple H” Levesque further unveiled the Crown Jewel title belt at Bad Blood 2024. It was a single belt rather than two separate belts from the men’s and women’s division matches. Crown Jewel 2024 will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday, November 2. With no further title changes, the Crown Jewel Championship matches would be Cody Rhodes vs. Gunther and Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan.

Before this announcement at Bad Blood 2024, the Undisputed WWE Champion was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show last Wednesday and said there will be a video package to be played at the latest bygone WWE PLE that will reveal “title implications” for Crown Jewel.

“(The WWE Championship is) not on the line this weekend but there is something that happens at Bad Blood 2024, I guess, a video package or vignette that’s going to play in the show. I’ve got to keep it vague, but there are big title implications for Crown Jewel,” Rhodes stated.