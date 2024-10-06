Legendary Goldberg was present at WWE’s latest premium live event Bad Blood 2024 and he also teased possibly getting back in the ring in what could be the retirement that he’s long been asking from the WWE. Appearing in a brief altercation with the current WWE world champion, he could be going after the title in his next match.

In the opening segment of Bad Blood 2024, Bill Goldberg was seen sitting in the front row with his son Gage Goldberg for the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Later the night, Goldberg also took part in an angle with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

After Triple H’s announcement at Bad Blood 2024 regarding the Crown Jewel titles, Gunther came out and insulted Goldberg, and also called him a “one-trick-pony.” Gunther further hoped that Goldberg is a better father than he is a professional wrestler.

This insult led Goldberg to come over the barricade and attempt to attack Gunther, but the security team kept the duo apart. As the altercation went down at Bad Blood 2024, Sami Zayn took the opportunity to attack Gunther from behind leading the latter to retreat from the ring. Zayn will be challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight title on Raw this coming Monday.

Bad Blood 2024: Goldberg declared Gunther to be the next at WWE PLE

After Gunther was out of the scene, Goldberg eventually entered the ring and issued a warning to Gunther before posing for the crowd. Before Triple H raised his hands, Goldberg stated the following, “You’re next, boy,”

WWE Bad Blood 2024 went down in Atlanta, Georgia at the State Farm Arena where Goldberg once played football for the Atlanta Falcons. His son Gage has been a freshman linebacker for the University of Colorado. He’s being trained by Goldberg’s old teammate Deion Sanders.

A Goldberg vs. Gunther match hasn’t been officially announced at Bad Blood 2024. Being the reigning world champion, Gunther is seemingly set to face the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a match to crown the Crown Jewel title at next month’s Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia where the 57-year-old Goldberg has his final match back in 2022.