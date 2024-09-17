Bad Blood 2024 is going to be the next premium live event in the WWE calendar which could be the second-biggest show of the year following Wrestlemania as per the earlier comments made by Cody Rhodes. To commemorate the 27-year anniversary of this particular PLE, a Hell in a Cell match will be there on the match card of the show.

Plus, Roman Reigns is returning to action at Bad Blood 2024 for the first time since Wrestlemania XL. It now appears that his former Shield cohort Seth Rollins could also be on board for the show making his return to WWE programming after a short hiatus of two months.

A promotional poster for Bad Blood 2024 has been released by the WWE regarding the Priority Pass advertisement of the WWE which includes Seth Rollins, indicating his possible return at the PLE. No official update is available regarding his involvement in the show but the rumor mill running that he would possibly interfere in the main event.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell structure is being promoted to be the headliner for Bad Blood 2024 which could see an interruption from Rollins, possibly in favor of McIntyre so that a future feud with Rollins could commence with the latter having long-standing unfinished business with Punk.

If Rollins does appear at Bad Blood 2024 then it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since being attacked by Bronson Reed on the Raw after SummerSlam 2024. According to the follow-up updates from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, it was an on-screen angle to keep him off TV to address some real-life injuries that he’s been dealing with since Wrestlemania season.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, and the currently confirmed match card for the PLE is given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defends against Rhea Ripley

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor