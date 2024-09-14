Roman Reigns made his comeback on Smackdown after a few week’s absence and he’s also been booked for Bad Blood 2024 premium live event where he will be seen in action for the first time since losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL to Cody Rhodes.

Numerous segments went down on the season premiere of Smackdown to set up his returning bout for Bad Blood 2024. In the first match of this week’s Smackdown from the USA Network, Cody Rhodes defeated Solo Sikoa in a steel cage match to retain his WWE Championship. After the match, Jacob Fatu, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa attacked Rhodes, leading Roman Reigns to come out for the save.

After the two Tongans were downed, Fatu entered the cage to have a staredown with Reigns but Solo pulled him out of the ring to avoid any sort of physical confrontation. Later, in an interview with Cathy Kelley, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis informed that Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu issued a challenge for Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for Bad Blood 2024.

Later, Cody Rhodes refused to sign the contract stating that he was done with The Bloodline. In the final segment of Smackdown, Roman Reigns came out and said that he didn’t need a contract or a tag team partner to remain the only Tribal Chief in his WWE. Cody Rhodes interrupted and stated that this isn’t his WWE, anymore after Wrestlemania XL.

The verbal confrontation was about to get physical when Solo Sikoa came out with his Bloodline. Roman took the contract and signed it. Cody also willingly asked for the contract and put his sign on the papers to make the match official for Bad Blood 2024.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, and the currently confirmed match card for the PLE is given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defends against Rhea Ripley

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor