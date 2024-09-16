The WWE world heavyweight title will be on the line at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event set for the first week of next month. A renewal of a feud from earlier this year has just begun on the red brand of the show which should end up producing this big match at the returning PLE after ten long years.

Dave Meltzer reports on Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Gunther will be defending the WWE World Heavyweight Title against Sami Zayn at next month’s WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event in a match that has been listed internally by the WWE. The official announcement might come on tonight’s episode Raw which comes from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

WWE Bad Blood 2024: Roman Reigns To Compete For First Time Since Wrestlemania

It was also informed by Meltzer that Bad Blood 2024 is possibly coming up with a six-match-show card unlike Bash in Berlin which had five matches on the card,

“I guess it’s a six-match show and not a five-match show with the Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu, Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk Hell in a Cell, a teased Nia Jax tag match (depending on next week’s Smackdown tag match result), Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley for the women’s title and Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor.”

On the September 2 episode of Raw, the World Heavyweight Champion Gunther celebrated his Bash In Berlin victory over Randy Orton. In a promo segment, he was running through his accolades in the WWE when Sami Zayn interrupted and said many legends won the Intercontinental Championship before winning the World Heavyweight Title which includes Gunther himself in a session that started the feud for Bad Blood 2024.

WWE Smackdown: Multiple Legends Returned For September 13 Season Premiere

Sami reminded Gunther and everybody else that he had already defeated Gunther and was the only one to do so in the main roster of the WWE which should earn him a world title shot. Gunther refused to give him a title match opportunity at Bad Blood 2024 and remained intact in his decision, even last week.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, and the currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Championship Match: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor