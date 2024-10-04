WWE is just hours away from hosting Bad Blood 2024, the returning premium live event after two long decades. It was in 1997 that the inaugural edition of the old-school PLE was hosted and WWE is bringing back the show on that same date. WWE Universe is essentially feeling the nostalgia around the show set for this weekend.

Reports have surfaced regarding several legends being present at Bad Blood 2024 to make things special while the undisputed WWE Champion has also spoken about the show being the second-largest event of the year following Wrestlemania XL.

Bad Blood 2024: Big Return Possibly Happening At Returning WWE PLE

According to reports of Ibou of WrestlePurists, the match order for Bad Blood 2024 has been decided, and it seems that the Hell in a Cell bout between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will open the show rather than being the main event of the show.

The headline slot of Bad Blood 2024 will be reserved for the ongoing Bloodline story, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes teaming up with Roman Reigns to take on Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. This schedule also hints at a potential big comeback by the end of the PLE as hinted during a previous interview.

The rest of the line-up of Bad Blood 2024 will see Nia Jax defending her WWE Women’s Championship against Bayley in the second match of the night. Damian Priest and Finn Balor will be a tag team on the third match of the card, and this match will further be followed up with the Women’s World Championship match between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE match lineups revealed

1. CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match

2. Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley for the WWE Women’s Championship

3. Damian Priest vs. Finn Bálor

4. Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship

5. Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu)

In more news around Bad Blood 2024, The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s marching band will perform Cody Rhodes’ entrance at this PLE. The returning PLE will also have an earlier start time than usual since WWE wants to avoid a direct clash with the UFC 307 PPV.