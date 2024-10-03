Wrestlemania 41 is still months away from the WWE calendar but being the biggest event of the year, the main event for the extravaganza gets discussed by professional wrestling fans from time to time. This is one such occasion for the WWE where they do the homework at the earliest to produce the best option available on the card.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes previously headlined WWE WrestleMania 39 and he lost to Roman Reigns. He then competed in the main event of both nights of WrestleMania XL, earlier this year to settle the score with Reigns. Now, he’s expected to headline Wrestlemania 41 as well with the anticipation being there that he will enter the show as still the champion.

Cody Rhodes recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and commented on his upcoming match scheduled for the returning WWE Bad Blood premium live event. He also mentioned that he was looking forward to being in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 which per his thought should produce something that no one would ever think.

“WrestleMania 41, I am looking to do what I’ve done three times now and enter the main event, but I think it will be something that perhaps is bigger than anyone anticipated,” Rhodes said. (quotes courtesy Fightful)

Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock is in the making for Wrestlemania 41

On the opening night of Wrestlemania XL, Rhodes and Seth Rollins lost to Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match. The next night, Rhodes beat Reigns to win the world title in the headliners. WWE WrestleMania 41 is still several months away, but Rhodes is reportedly booked in a match against The Rock given the two’s beef from the recent past.

On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said plans are indeed on the table for the marquee match at WWE WrestleMania 41 and it features The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes. No update was given on whether the WWE Title will be involved in the match.

The Rock vs. Cody Rhodes has been a highly-desired singles match since the build-up to WrestleMania XL. In an angle, The Rock was going to use his TKO Group powers to keep Rhodes out of the championship match against Reigns. Eventually, Rhodes vs. Reigns went down pushing back Rock vs. Rhodes, possibly for Wrestlemania 41.