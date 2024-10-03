A lot of buzz is there around the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event set for this weekend which will witness the return of Roman Reigns in competition. For the first time since Wrestlemania XL in April, he will be seen in a match that could eventually drag another member of The Bloodline back into the fold.

Previously, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes talked about Bad Blood 2024 possibly becoming the second-biggest show of the year. Most recently, he talked more about the returning event from his hometown of Atlanta in an interview which possibly revealed something big in store for this weekend.

Vince McMahon Out Of Forbes’ Top 400 Wealthiest List After WWE Exit

After his conversation on the Pat McAfee Show, Cody Rhodes was greeting everyone in the studio. McAfee then walked up to ask Cody a question as he said, “I heard the big guy is coming back this week.”

Cody promptly asked, “is he?” McAfee further replied, “You tell me” to which Cody responded by saying, “Which one?” McAfee then walked off after saying, “You told me all I need to know.”

Roman Reigns Booked For Multiple WWE Smackdown Appearances In 2024 Fall

Pat McAfee tells Cody Rhodes that he hears “the big guy” is coming back this week. pic.twitter.com/69XelcbIL0 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 2, 2024

That was a cryptic conversation between the two which let the fans speculating about The Rock possibly showing up at Bad Blood 2024. For the time being, The Bloodline’s new version of Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will be taking on Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes during that event.

If received the main event slot of Bad Blood 2024, the stage should be set for The Rock to make his much-anticipated return to the scene for the first time since this year’s April. He last wrestled in a tag team match at WrestleMania 40, where he teamed up with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins for a win. Afterward, The Final Boss promised to return and resume his feud with Cody Rhodes.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. Overall six matches are expected to be announced for the show as given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host