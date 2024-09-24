The rivalry between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley was earlier confirmed to continue at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event as the duo would lock horns in a championship match. In an update to that confirmation, this match now has a stipulation to stop outside interference from Dominik Mysterio.

As confirmed on the latest episode of WWE Raw, Dominik Mysterio will be suspended high above the ring in a Shark Cage while the women’s world championship hangs in the balance between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood 2024.

This will be the first time that the shark cage stipulation is returning to WWE programming since Royal Rumble 2017. On that night, Chris Jericho was hanging inside a shark cage for the Universal Title match between Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns.

The stipulation announcement came on the latest episode of WWE Raw where the Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan came face-to-face with Ripley with Dominik by her side. After sending Morgan a warning, Ripley also downed Morgan with a headbutt. WWE Raw general manager Adam Pearce informed during this segment that Dominik will have to enter the Shark Cage during the title bout set for Bad Blood 2024.

This precautionary measure was taken due to Dom’s previous interferences in title matches in favor of Morgan. He was the reason that Morgan won the title first place from Becky Lynch at the King & Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia. He then helped her to retain against the likes of Lynch, Zelina Vega, and Ripley but that insurance policy won’t work at Bad Blood 2024 PLE.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE match card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, and the confirmed matches for the PLE are given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor