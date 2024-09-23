After two decades, an old-school tradition will be returning to the WWE in the form of Bad Blood 2024 premium live event. News of this particular event being resurrected as a Peacock/WWE Network Specials was already out through reliable sources and WWE further released some commercials featuring the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for further promotional purposes.

This particular show is taking place in Cody’s home state of Atlanta which allows them to make a great homecoming at Bad Blood 2024. He’s already been booked to compete in a huge tag team match on the show. In more news, it’s now been confirmed that he’d be coming out amid a special entrance at the upcoming PLE.

As announced through social media, Cody Rhodes’ entrance music will be performed by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff’s Marching Band at Bad Blood 2024. The news was confirmed by the band’s official X handle who were seemingly excited to expand their reach and gain national exposure by appearing at a WWE show.

Oh nothing… just expanding our reach and getting national exposure! @WWE see you soon! pic.twitter.com/TDC4qimrDu — UAPB M4 BAND (@UAPBM4) September 22, 2024

Thus, Bad Blood 2024 would be the first time that Cody Rhodes will be accompanied by live music in his WWE career and this special arrangement also solidifies his current cornerstone figure status in the company as the reigning undisputed WWE Champion. WWE has typically reserved live music entrances for its top crop talents in the past like Triple H, The Undertaker, John Cena, Randy Orton, and CM Punk.

Rhodes’ theme song ‘Kingdom’ has become a big hit, especially after his victory at WrestleMania 40 over Roman Reigns. The Kingdom reached the number-one position in the iTunes U.S. Rock charts. Heading into Bad Blood 2024, his theme song was played at New York’s Barclays Center, and Rhodes was delighted with the fact that the fans sang along with it.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE match card

The WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5, and the currently confirmed match card for the PLE is given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defends against Rhea Ripley

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor