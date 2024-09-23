For a brief timespan, Raquel Rodriguez made her return to WWE Raw in February after staying out of action for several months. This was due to Mast Cell Activation Syndrome which affected her skin to a big extent. She competed at Elimination Chamber in what appeared to be a one-off appearance before eventually going off WWE TV for an extended period.

There have been sporadic updates regarding her return to the WWE as he continues to make progress from her health issues. It now appears that there’s finally some good news on this aspect as Raquel Rodriguez could finally expect to be back on the scene on the red brand. While nothing specifically has been revealed, plans are being created around the former champion.

PWInsider Elite reports that creative pitches are being made for Raquel Rodriguez’s return to WWE TV. While she has been absent for an extended period, the positive sign around her status is that WWE is actively working on plans to reintroduce her into current storylines. She had an illustrious history with Liv Morgan which could be utilized upon her return.

Raquel Rodriguez didn’t return to the WWE in post-Summerslam scenario

Following Summerslam 2024, Mike Johnson of PWInsider reports that there has been “some internal talk” of Raquel Rodriguez possibly returning to the ring shortly, news that was further confirmed to them via multiple sources. No further update was given regarding the capacity of this comeback but those previous plans were scrapped.

Given her past accolades, Raquel Rodriguez could certainly be considered in the title picture upon her return. She is a former 3-time Women’s Tag Team Champion and has won the titles twice with Liv Morgan and once with former WWE wrestler Aliyah. She had also won the NXT Women’s title during her run on the developmental brand alongside the now-retired NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles.

At the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Raquel Rodriguez competed in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match with her health issues still needed to be fully healed. As such, she also appeared on the show without any makeup. She then competed on the February 26th episode of Raw and has been absent from WWE TV programming ever since.