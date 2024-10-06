The Final Boss is back on WWE programming and he re-inserted himself into The Bloodline saga as seen at the Bad Blood 2024 premium live event. Not getting into any sort of physical altercation, he simply decided to send a message to the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes before the PLE went off the air.

In the main event of Bad Blood 2024 PLE, Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Cody Rhodes defeated The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu) in a tag team match. After back-and-forth action unfolded during the match, Cody sacrificed himself to take Jacob Fatu out with a Frog Splash through the announce table.

After exchanging blows, Roman hit a Superman Punch to Solo and he was further going for the Spear when Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa caused the distraction. Solo was thus allowed to hit Roman with the spear but Roman kicked out of it to keep the match ongoing at Bad Blood 2024.

A mystery man then showed up to take out the Tongas and he revealed himself to be Jimmy Uso. Roman got the room to hit Solo with a Spear and he also got to pick up the win after hitting his finisher.

Bad Blood 2024: The Rock reminds he pinned Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania

After the match, Reigns and Uso hugged each other before Roman left the ring. The Bloodline then proceeded to attack Cody from behind but Roman and Jimmy re-entered the ring to make the save. Roman picked up the WWE Championship and gave it back to Cody. It was then that The Rock’s music hit as he returned to WWE at Bad Blood 2024.

Amid a thunderous ovation from the audience, The Final Boss came back on the scene with the People’s Championship hanging around his shoulder. The Rock raised the People’s Eyebrow, reminded that he pinned Cody Rhodes at Wrestlemania XL, and did the Throat Slash sign before leaving. Michael Cole said The Rock is “back” to send Bad Blood 2024 off the air.

Before coming out in public at the State Farm Arena, The Rock also went live on Instagram during his entrance and after Bad Blood 2024 ended. Claiming that there’s a lot of buls**t going on over the past six months, he’s decided to address things but he’ll only let it know on his terms.