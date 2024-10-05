Charlotte Flair is one of those trusted shoulders of the WWE roster who doesn’t generally vouch for a hiatus if it’s not absolutely needed. After giving seamless service to the company in her initial days on the main roster, she eventually had to undergo the longest hiatus of her career thanks to an injury that she suffered in late 2023.

As fans are still anticipating her return on WWE TV with each passing week, Charlotte Flair is also eager for it but she didn’t necessarily want to drop hints on the whereabouts of the same. Speaking on the Forever Young Podcast, she opened up about how devastating the injury initially was for her and how it affected her physically as well as mentally.

“When it first happened, I thought my life was over,” Charlotte Flair admitted “It was a perfect storm. My husband had just come back to the company, and I was supposed to be right there beside him, but instead, I was sidelined.”

The multi-time women’s champion further went on to describe the injury as a “perfect storm” that forced her to step away from the ring at a critical point. While it’s been tough to stay away from her dream job for such a long time, the break also gave her a rare chance for self-reflection as she vowed to “come back the best version of The Queen.”

Charlotte Flair assumed that a long break was necessary for her

It was further asserted by Charlotte Flair that while she never wanted an injury, it might have been necessary for her to be on a break. It’s no secret that the second-generation talent is known for her athleticism and physical toughness which always emphasized in training sessions. But the injury eventually forced her to reevaluate things to make her mentally strong.

“I’ve always been proud of my toughness, and this injury made me question that,” Charlotte Flair explained. “Mentally, it’s been difficult to adjust to not feeling 100%. But at the same time, it’s been a blessing because I’ve been able to see the bigger picture. I know in the long run, this break will make me better.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

It was on the December 8 2023 episode of Friday Night SmackDown that Charlotte Flair picked up the injury while facing off Asuka in a singles contest. With the other Damage CTRL members present at ringside, this match had a spot where the 14-time women’s champion slipped from the top ropes and tore her ACL, MCL, and meniscus.

Charlotte Flair had to undergo surgery at the beginning of 2024 with a report claiming that she’d be good to go in the ring around the fall of this year. To date, there’s no confirmed update on the anticipated return and it could have been postponed due to medical reasons.