After more than two decades, WWE will host Bad Blood 2024 as a premium live event in their schedule this fall. This would mark the return of this once non-PG event into WWE’s calendar just a few months ahead of Monday Night Raw’s move to Netflix in next year’s January.

As confirmed earlier, Bad Blood 2024 will fill up WWE PLE’s October slot as it takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Metro Boomin and WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes have been featured in the promotional materials being released for this returning event, around which WWE is seemingly reserving something special for the fans.

Both Metro Boomin and Cody Rhodes were recently interviewed by Variety as the two discussed the upcoming show. Rhodes notably mentioned that Bad Blood 2024 could end up being the biggest PLE since WrestleMania 40, which was promoted as the biggest PLE with its XL gimmick. It was also teased that the PLE should have some surprises in store.

“Atlanta has always influenced culture. We are still Badstreet USA,” Rhodes said about Bad Blood 2024. “Morehouse College brought Metro to Atlanta at a young age and he’s carried the baton for Atlanta ever since. ‘Bad Blood’ could be the biggest Premium Live Event since WrestleMania and we have some surprises in store for the city.”

Metro Boomin further added that he’s inspired by Rhodes who went on to become the undisputed champion since his WWE comeback. He then further expressed his excitement about the Bad Blood 2024 Premium Live Event with the following comments,

“As a lifelong fan of the WWE it was an honor to work with the legend and undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on bringing the iconic Bad Blood back home to Atlanta, Georgia. Cody’s story is inspiring to me, as I’m sure it is to millions of others and I’m very excited for October 5th so the world can see what we’ve been cooking up!”

Bad Blood 2024 is emanating on a significant date

The date of Bad Blood 2024 is something significant as it marks the 20-year anniversary of the first-ever Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels from the same PPV, which also featured the debut of the Kane character. That match also took place on October 5, 1997.

Bad Blood 2024 is going to be the only October WWE PLE of this year with November waiting with two more special shows. In early November, WWE will return to Saudi Arabia with its annual Crown Jewel PLE while later that month Survivor Series will wrap things up in the PLE calendar for this year.