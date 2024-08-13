To send the professional wrestling world to a frenzy, TNA’s top talent Jordynne Grace made her shocking appearance in the WWE on the May 28 edition of NXT. In a three-appearance deal, she competed on two occasions inside the squared circle of the WWE which was a successful in-ring debut during the June 4th edition of NXT, and then she also faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Title in the Battleground premium live event.

Once that short run was over, reports further affirmed her association with the WWE for the future which leaves the door open for a future official contract signing. WWE fans could soon be able to recreate Jordynne Grace’s NXT matches in a WWE video game as she has been doing motion capture for WWE 2K25, per the reports of Fightful Select. This upcoming game edition will be the eleventh one in the WWE 2K series partnership which should be released in early 2025.

This appears to be the same timeline when Jordynne Grace would be free to sign up with the WWE after her tenure with TNA Wrestling gets over. The two parties signed a new deal in 2023, which was set to expire in the mid-portion of 2025. However, she has now changed things around and will be a free agent much sooner than expected.

Jordynne Grace Working In More WWE Projects After NXT Battleground 2024

Jordynne Grace to be done with TNA Wrestling in early 2025?

Sean Ross Sapp noted on Fightful Select that the top TNA star had her contract with the company tweaked which will see her ongoing deal expire in January instead of next year’s summer,

“Jordynne Grace, you might see backstage at NXT more, especially if she ends up leaving TNA in January. Originally, she re-signed with TNA in the summer of 2023 which would have put her deal to expire in the summer of 2025. However, we are told at some point she had her contract amended and now it’s up in January. Obviously, she’s expected to get heavy interest within pro wrestling.”

Irrespective of her status around the circuit, there’s been a buzz about WWE possibly trying to steal Jordynne Grace from TNA by offering her a full-time contract and there could be a truth to it although it’s not happening, overnight. WWE is undoubtedly interested in securing the juggernaut but they will have to eventually wait for her current deal with TNA to get over.