With Bad Blood 2024 emanating from his hometown, the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is hyped up about the show. The old-school event is returning after two long decades with the fans expecting bigger happenings when it becomes a reality, this weekend.

The Undisputed WWE Champion is set to headline Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta as he will team up with Roman Reigns to battle Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu of The Bloodline in a tag team match. Fans have been buzzing about this unique pairing of Rhodes and Reigns at the PLE given their history.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, Rhodes was also asked to comment on what would be the most exciting thing about teaming with Reigns in reply to which he essentially mentioned the following and also implied that Bad Blood 2024 is going to be the best WWE PLE, to date,

“That question might be answered better by the fans. To me, it’s the two most disciplined, goal-oriented, and competitive guys in the game teaming. Anything is really possible now. The quarterback and the cornerstone. It’ll be the best WWE PLE to date.”

This isn’t the first time that Rhodes has spoken big about the returning PLE. Previously, the reigning champion from Smackdown talked about Bad Blood 2024 possibly becoming the second-biggest show of the year after Wrestlemania. Most recently, he talked more about it in an interview which also possibly revealed that a big return will be happening on the show.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. The five matches announced for the show are given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host