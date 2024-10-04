Making its return to the WWE calendar, Bad Blood 2024 is bringing back tons of nostalgia for professional wrestling fans. Touted to be a major event, Triple H is leading creative decisions for the return of the classic pay-per-view having a special start time of 6 PM EST / 3 PM PST on the Peacock/WWE Network.

WWE has continued with its decision to keep the number of matches minimum for Bad Blood 2024 with only five such bouts being confirmed for the show. The sixth anticipated match for the PLE over the world heavyweight title has been pushed back to the post-PLE episode of Monday Night Raw.

Bad Blood 2024: Match Order Revealed For Returning WWE PLE

In addition to the matches announced for Bad Blood 2024, several WWE legends will be present for the PLE set for this weekend. According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider, names like Scott Steiner, Rick Steiner, and Diamond Dallas Page will be a part of the pre-show festivities as they will take part in a photo session with fans before the event.

Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, Madusa, and Jacqueline Moore are also set to attend Bad Blood 2024 although it’s unclear if Anderson and Blanchard will appear during the show given their past connections with All Elite Wrestling. While their presence is expected in the kick-off show and perhaps in the panels, there’s no update on their associations in the main show.

Bad Blood 2024: Big Return Possibly Happening At Returning WWE PLE

Earlier this year, Arn Anderson made a surprise return to WWE at SummerSlam in a backstage segment with the undisputed champion Cody Rhodes before his main event match against Solo Sikoa. Anderson has since expressed his interest in signing a contract with the WWE. No confirmation is there regarding the signing but for now, WWE Universe can expect to see him around the Bad Blood 2024 PLE.

WWE Bad Blood 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bad Blood 2024 premium live event takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, October 5. The five matches announced for the show are given below,

– Hell in a Cell Match: CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre

– Non-Title Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns & Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

– Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Nia Jax (c) vs. Bayley or Naomi

– Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill to host