The card for the next special event under WWE NXT got enlarged following the latest episode of WWE’s developmental brand on The CW network. It’s been announced that a TNA title match will go down on that special show named NXT Heatwave.

Over the past few weeks, TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne has been defending her title against Masha Slamovich and Ash by Elegance in singles matches. Neither contender got to fully finish the match as those ended in DQs. As such, it was announced that Jayne will be defending her title against both challengers at the upcoming WWE NXT PLE.

That’s not all, as Jayne will also receive her next opponent over the WWE NXT women’s championship as Ava, the general manager of the show, declared that Lola Vice, Jaida Parker, and Kelani Jordan will compete at Heatwave for that position. This week, Vice and Jordan defeated Fatal Influence (NXT Women’s Champion & TNA Knockouts World Champion Jacy Jayne & Fallon Henley) (with Jazmyn Nyx). Jordan pinned Jayne in the finish of the match.

WWE NXT Star Extends Deal Ahead Of Contract Expiry In 2025 Summer

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 is going to be the next premium live event under WWE’s NXT banner on Sunday, August 24, 2025, at the Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, Massachusetts, and it currently consists of the following matches on that evening,

– NXT Championship Match: Oba Femi (c) vs. Je’Von Evans or Trick Williams

– NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) (c) vs. DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Saquon Shugars, and/or Cutler James)

– Singles Grudge Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Blake Monroe

– Triple Threat for TNA Knockouts Championship: Jacy Jayne (c) vs. Ash by Elegance vs. Masha Slamovich

– Number-One Contenders Triple Threat for NXT Women’s Title: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker

AEW Dynamite: Tag Team Challenge Issued For Historic August 20 Episode

WWE NXT August 19 episode match card

WWE NXT will also air a special episode from The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, next week, serving as the final edition before Heatwave, and the announced card for the show goes as follows,

– TNA World Champion Trick Williams vs. Je’Von Evans (winner faces Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at Heatwave)

– Jasper Troy vs. Ricky Saints

– Yoshiki Inamura vs. Josh Briggs in a Philadelphia Street Fight

– Fatal Influence vs. Ash By Elegance, Heather By Elegance, and M By Elegance

– Chelsea Green and NXT North American Champion Ethan Page to propose a Canada – America peace treaty to Tavion Heights and Tyra Mae Steele

– Blake Monroe and Jordynne Grace will come face-to-face