Bash in Berlin 2024 is the next destination for the WWE in their premium live event schedule with new matches yet to be announced alongside the two men’s world title matches already set for the show. It appears that a new entertaining match is in the pipeline to be confirmed on the latest episode of Raw.

Getting expelled from Judgment Day, The Terror Twins – Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley will still be on a path of destruction on Raw. With retribution in mind, they’re likely to receive an opportunity to beat the hell out of their current rivals at the international PLE.

According to the source, Cory Hays of Pro Wrestling Nexus via his X account, the team of Priest and Ripley will feature in a mixed tag team match at Bash in Berlin 2024 against the team of Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio.

On last week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Finn Balor made The Judgment Day’s status very clear as he re-formed the group Dominik Mysterio, JD McDonagh, Carlito, and WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan by her side. While Dom betrayed Morgan at Summerslam, Damian Priest suffered the same fate, thanks to Balor which is now setting up this tag match at Bash in Berlin 2024.

A furious Ripley was out to hunt down Dominik and Morgan on the August 5 episode of Raw. After some right-hand strikes, MAMI has almost put Morgan through the announce table but Dom-Dom would make the save for his current on-screen flame. Ripley has been confirmed to open this week’s Raw where this mixed tag match announcement for Bash in Berlin 2024 should be happening.

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 PLE Match Card

WWE Bash in Berlin 2024 premium live event, the first-of-its-kind is all set for Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany. Currently, two matches for the show have been announced that will start streaming, live at 1 PM Eastern Time on Peacock/WWE Network.

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens