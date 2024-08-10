There have been back-and-forth happenings between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio on Monday Night Raw since their kiss a few weeks ago that took the professional wrestling world by storm. With each passing week, things in this romantic saga got more interesting in the absence of Rhea Ripley. Then MAMI expectedly returned to make things complex in this love triangle.

Due to the three-way situation in this angle, many wanted to witness a ‘Custody of Dominik’ match in the WWE for the second time between Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan with the winner getting to win Dominik. This would have been the second occasion in the WWE to witness such a match. Back at SummerSlam 2005, Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero battled in a ladder match for Dominik’s custody.

Liv Morgan addressed the idea of such a match while speaking to Rusic & Rose on The Big Show. She wasn’t keen on competing in a formal contest for her Daddy Dom but rather she expressed a desire to win his attention through her actions and qualities in an old-school manner. She had full faith in her abilities and also had an appreciation for Dominik’s contributions in the mix rather than relying on a match to win him over,

“I want to win Dominik the ol’ fashioned way. I don’t want to win him in a match. I want him to see what I bring to the table because I see so clearly what he brings to the table.”

Liv Morgan tried to steal Dominik from Rhea Ripley

In the main event of the WWE Raw May 27 episode, Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch inside a Steel Cage by escaping the cage to retain the WWE Women’s World Heavyweight Championship via help from Dominik in a rematch between the two. Since it was Dom who also helped her to win the title in the first place, he was rewarded with that kiss that left the WWE Universe buzzing about.

Following that makeout on live TV, the IWC urged to witness the second-ever Custody of Dominik Mysterio match in the WWE given Rhea Ripley was already in an on-screen romantic relationship with Dom-Dom. It was during her absence that Liv Morgan grew close to the former NXT North American Champion in an attempt to take everything away from Ripley including Dom.