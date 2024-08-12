In a recent announcement, Rhea Ripley was announced to kick things off on the latest coming episode of WWE Raw. In addition, it has now been affirmed that her brother-in-arm Damian Priest will also be seen in action on the show against a Judgment Day member to seek retribution.

Renamed as The Terror Twins – Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were betrayed respectively by Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio at Summerslam which also cost their world heavyweight and the women’s world titles, as well. Liv Morgan is also someone who Ripley is coming after on WWE Raw now that Dominik chose her as his new on-screen flame.

On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, Damian Priest will get his hands on Judgment Day’s Carlito. This comes after he defeated JD McDonagh via disqualification after Dominik and the rest of the Judgment Day members attacked him, last week. Eventually, Rhea Ripley came out and rescued him from the scene to stand tall.

The Creed Brothers have been booked to compete against the team of Akira Tozawa and Otis in a rematch from the July 29 episode of WWE Raw where The Creeds won. Now they have been led by Chad Gable, and are combinedly known to be The American Made. In their first match, Wyatt Sicks defeated them in last week’s main event segment.

Already announced for WWE Raw is a two-out-of-three-falls match for the Intercontinental Championship between the champion Bron Breakker and the former champion Sami Zayn in a rematch from Summerslam alongside a Women’s Tag Team Championship number one contenders match with IYO SKY & Kairi Sane facing Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark.

WWE Raw August 12 episode match card

The WWE Raw August 12 episode will take place at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The currently confirmed match card for WWE’s weekly show goes as follows,

– Two-out-of-three falls match for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

– Number-one Contender’s Match for WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane with Dakota Kai) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark with Sonya Deville

– Rhea Ripley kicks off the show

– Randy Orton appears

– Damian Priest vs. Carlito

– American Made vs. Alpha Academy

– Odyssey Jones appears