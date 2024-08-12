Rhea Ripley can’t be any longer mentioned as Dominik Mysterio’s MAMI in Judgment Day after the latter betrayed her at Summerslam. The on-screen romantic angle between the two is over and they are probably in a collision course for a match at Bash in Berlin, later this month in a mixed tag team match.

The change in storyline organically converted Rhea Ripley into a babyface character on Raw but her appearance continues to be more intimidating with each passing day. As admitted by the former champion in an interview with Busted Open Radio, there’s this different aura about hers that really helps her to connect with the fans,

“I feel like they know my story and they gravitate toward me because I’m different. I don’t fit in. I stand out. I do my own thing. I wear too much black. I wear studs. I wear chains. I have black lipstick. I do the dark, smokey eye. I’m different.”

Rhea Ripley believes she’s still gaining confidence in the WWE

Despite all her charismatic appearances on WWE programming, Rhea Ripley also admitted that she still has doubts about herself but deep inside, she believes this is what makes her real that’s how people can really connect with her. Starting from “all-time low” in the debuting phase in the WWE, she’s always tried to fit in in a manly character provided by the company.

“I’ve always been such a self-conscious person growing up because I’ve always been different,” Rhea Ripley said. “People picked always picked on me for looking like a man. I had such a lack of confidence back then, and it’s been growing each and every year. Each and every time you see Rhea Ripley evolve it’s because my confidence gets bigger and better. I’m always going to have this amazing confidence now because I finally learned how to love myself.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Ever since her debut on the main roster, Rhea Ripley has been a poster figure on the Monday Night Raw brand of the WWE over the past few years. She had a title reign that lasted for more than a year before it came to an end due to a shoulder injury but that didn’t lessen her strong status. Rather a babyface turn ensured that she essentially became a fan favorite upon her latest return to WWE programming.

Betrayed by Dominik, Rhea Ripley lost her chance to regain the Women’s World Title at Summerslam from Liv Morgan. Moving on, she’s expected to feature in a mixed tag team match with Damian Priest against Morgan and Dominik at Bash in Berlin.